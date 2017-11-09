Khloe Tries To Hash Out The Drama Between Kourtney And Scott, Calls Them ‘F**king Sick!’

In a new teaser video for Keeping Up with the Kardashians this week, Khloe tried to help her sister Kourtney and her baby daddy Scott Disick hash out the drama between them after the woman disinvited her baby daddy from Khloe’s birthday bash. In the clip, Disick tells Kourtney that she just loves to have control over him.

‘And I feel like you believe you can go out and do whatever you want and purposely try to hurt me and still get invited to everything,’ the mother of three shot back.

Scott argues that he doesn’t do it out of hate but out of spite because he loves her.

But of course, Kourtney had none of it as she told him that is not a way of showing one’s love towards someone else.

That being said, because of his choice to ruin their relationship with his bad decisions, he would not be invited to her sister’s party.

After a few backs and forths, Khloe couldn’t help but intervene.

However, even though she made it very clear that she was sick and tired of their constant fights and reconciliations, Scott did not take her seriously and jokingly asked Kourtney if she’d like to make out.

‘You guys are so f**king dysfunctional. I do not know if this is something you guys do as foreplay, but this is f**king nuts. And the fact that you waste my time when you guys are now just going to go get mani-pedis,’ Khloe exploded.

Kourt laughed, telling her sibling that she and Scott do not really hook up.

‘You guys are f**king sick!’ Khloe added.