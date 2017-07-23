Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Defend Her Against Instagram Bullying And Her Fears About Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are coming to her rescue. She posted a picture of herself with a friend in which she wishes her a happy birthday. The timing was terrible and several followers commented on O.J. Simpson’s release and about the rumors that he is her father.

There was a fan who compared this to bullying and said that everyone who is talking about O.J. should really apologize.

‘You guys are all so mean. Shame on all of u. Talk about bullying, cause that’s exactly what your all doing! Each and everyone of u should apologize to @khloekardashian! And also while you’re [sic] all at it grow up!’

This is not even the first time that questions around Khloe Kardashian and O.J. Simpson have been raised.

Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, had dismissed the talks surrounding the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Kris Jenner was on Good Morning America, and she said she was pretty disappointed with the way people were encouraging the rumors. Kris Jenner said that the rumors were just weird.

‘It just gets weirder and weirder: I have never heard such crap in my life. I mean, I was there! I gave birth, I know who the dad was,’ Jenner confessed.

Lots of secrets of the family came out together with the release of the documentary The Man Who Saved O.J. Simpson which was about Kris Jenner’s husband, Robert Kardashian.

A former guard at the Lovelock prison said that Khloe Kardashian had asked O.J. Simpson to take a paternity test.

It was not a big deal for him to do it, but he stated that he would only do this if the star met with him and asked for it.

The paternity test is not the only thing that is on Khloe’s mind. She is also terrified that Lamar Odom will release a book of his life which may contain lots of secrets. We are curious to see if he is indeed going to expose secrets of the Kardashians in the book.