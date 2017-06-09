FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
khloe kardashian alex rodriguez bryan tanaka jennifer lopez kim kardashian elvis presley angelina jolie brad pitt bella hadid bella thorne jamie foxx Jenna Dewan-Tatum joe alwyn Gregg Sulkin Lauren Conrad donald trump kris jenner Kirsten Dunst ariel winter prince harry harry styles
Home » Lifestyle

Khloe Kardashian’s Extreme Diet Revealed By Her Nutritionist!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/09/2017
0
0


Kim Kardashian dietSource: celebuz.com

Khloe Kardashian’s nutritionist revealed the dark side of having a great body. After the Kardashian started the transformation that ultimately led to her ‘Revenge Body’ best-seller, Khloe has been on a very dangerous, extreme diet.

About her determination to stay fit, the reality TV star claimed she was a beast in the gym and that nobody could stop her workout once it started.

Her book shares many tips on how to lose weight healthily and runs down her entire daily workout routine

While the star’s book shares juicy health tips and full run-downs of her daily workout routines, Khloe’s nutritionist, Dr. Philip Goglia has spoken out about the woman’s real diet regime.

The expert claims Khloe always eats a lot of veggies and eats seven meals every day – if they can be called meals.

At breakfast, Khloe consumes an energy shake containing a scoop of protein powder, one tablespoon of almond butter and a fruit, mixed with water and ice.

For her second meal, she will only eat one fruit if her choosing.

The second meal is composed of a bit of chicken breast with vegetables and a salad high in iron.

For the fourth meal, Khloe has a cup of tomatoes or celery and exactly 12 almonds.

The fifth meal is identical with the fourth only she would replace the almonds with an egg.

For dinner, the Kardashian always eats a fatty fish like salmon or sea bass alongside vegetables and salad.

After dinner, the star eats yet another fruit for dessert.

Advertisement

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian’s diet? Do you believe it sounds healthy and delicious enough for you to try?

Post Views: 0

Read more about khloe kardashian kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Khloe Kardashian Wants A Baby And A Wedding Right Now – The Order Doesn’t Matter!
06/09/2017
Kourtney Kardashian Hopes The Kids Can Motivate Scott Disick To Get Better
06/09/2017
Blac Chyna Gives Rob Kardashian More Reasons To Miss Her With Stunning New Photos
06/08/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *