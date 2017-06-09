Khloe Kardashian’s Extreme Diet Revealed By Her Nutritionist!

Khloe Kardashian’s nutritionist revealed the dark side of having a great body. After the Kardashian started the transformation that ultimately led to her ‘Revenge Body’ best-seller, Khloe has been on a very dangerous, extreme diet.

About her determination to stay fit, the reality TV star claimed she was a beast in the gym and that nobody could stop her workout once it started.

Her book shares many tips on how to lose weight healthily and runs down her entire daily workout routine

While the star’s book shares juicy health tips and full run-downs of her daily workout routines, Khloe’s nutritionist, Dr. Philip Goglia has spoken out about the woman’s real diet regime.

The expert claims Khloe always eats a lot of veggies and eats seven meals every day – if they can be called meals.

At breakfast, Khloe consumes an energy shake containing a scoop of protein powder, one tablespoon of almond butter and a fruit, mixed with water and ice.

For her second meal, she will only eat one fruit if her choosing.

The second meal is composed of a bit of chicken breast with vegetables and a salad high in iron.

For the fourth meal, Khloe has a cup of tomatoes or celery and exactly 12 almonds.

The fifth meal is identical with the fourth only she would replace the almonds with an egg.

For dinner, the Kardashian always eats a fatty fish like salmon or sea bass alongside vegetables and salad.

After dinner, the star eats yet another fruit for dessert.

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian’s diet? Do you believe it sounds healthy and delicious enough for you to try?