Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Puts Her On A Diet During Pregnancy

Tristan Thompson has decided to put his foot down on Khloe Kardashian’s wild cravings and is now monitoring her diet.

In early 2018, Kardashian and Thompson are set to welcome a baby boy.

And the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has hit pause on her workload to take care of herself and the unborn child.

The mother-to-be, who worked for years to have the best revenge body in the Kardashian/Jenner clan, has dropped her strict diet and exercise routine.

Kardashian told her entourage she does not care about the weight gain and she only wants a healthy baby. The basketball star is not having it.

A source close to Thompson told OK!: “He has devised this routine to get her on a healthier track and away from those fattening foods she craves. Tristan lives and breathes nutrition as well as fitness, and he has put himself in charge of Khloe’s entire diet.He supervises her complete menu and fitness routine. Khloe was snacking badly on Kettle chips, chocolate chip cookies, and ice cream.”

Another insider went into great details about Miss Kardashian’s cravings that are making her gain weight.

The chatty person said: “Pregnant sisters Khloe and Kylie are sharing some odd similar food cravings during their pregnancies. Kylie got together with Khloe recently, and they were both shocked to learn that they are both really into the same foods while expecting. Most everyone can relate to craving pizza and ice cream, which Kylie and Khloe cannot seem to get enough of lately, but oddly they are also both really into peanut butter and pickles too.”

The source went on to explain: “Kylie has been putting peanut butter on everything lately — toast, crackers, celery, and cookies — while Khloe has been eating it straight out of the jar. Then the girls laughed when they both discovered a new passion for pickles too. They feel like the only explanation is that the pregnancy has brought them totally in sync. The funny food cravings and this pregnancy have made them tighter than ever; they feel connected like never before.”

Advertisement

Some commenters think that the future baby daddy should focus on the baby and nothing else.