Khloe Kardashian Will Confirm Her Pregnancy In ‘KUWTK’ Special – Here’s When To Expect The Announcement

Khloe Kardashian is expected to show off her baby bump in a Keeping Up With The Kardashian special, according to the latest reports. Sources have confessed that there will be a photo shoot and this will be one of the first times Khloe felt it was appropriate to show her fans her full bum finally.

How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love 🐶 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Fans believe that Khloe Kardashian has been hesitating for such a long time on whether to show her pregnancy or not because she is kind of paranoid about complications with pregnancies.

Now, she is five months along, and she is feeling confident enough to share the news.

Khloe has been hiding under loose clothing for the past couple of weeks, but in this photo shoot, it seems that she wore the complete opposite and made sure her baby bump was noticeable from every angle.

She is beyond happy right now being at the stage of her life where she’s expecting her first child with the love of her life, Tristan Thompson, whom she has been living with for the past couple of months.

Tristan is also excited about the pregnancy news and reportedly can’t wait to start a family with Khloe shortly.

FBF to one of my favorite days with all of my favorite people… my surprise party 🎉 man, everyone was sooooo good at keeping that secret! Hrush, Jen and Tristan were so calm, cool and collected during glam 👀 I need to watch you sneaks lol That was such an epic night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Khloe will be spending most of her time in Cleveland, where her boyfriend continues to play for the Cavaliers, while her business meetings will remain in Los Angeles.

Flying back and forth may become a struggle for Khloe especially once she has given birth to her baby.

On the other hand, for the time being, there’s nothing else she can do about that; she wants to be in Cleveland as much as she can to be with her man.

Kylie Jenner is vaguely mentioned by the same insider as someone who didn’t feel too confident with the Christmas card shoot. It’s not very clear whether Ky showed off her bump for the photos or whether she’ll continue to keep us guessing.