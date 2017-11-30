Khloe Kardashian Wants Her Fans To Stop Beefing With Kim Kardashian’s

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday to try and end any beef between her stans and those of her older sister Kim Kardashian.

The reality star assured her following that she and her sister were each other’s biggest fans and that there needs to be peace between the fandoms.

‘Even if I’m not online as much right now I still see everything,’ Khloe began.

‘Kim stans vs. Khloé stans beefing?? Why? We are sisters, Kim and I are each other’s biggest fan! Stop bullying one another! ANY sister love is love! Kim and I are honored to be supported by one let alone many.’

One fan then told Khloe that there’s also beef between her fans and that of younger sister Kylie, causing her to reply: ‘Oh nooooo I hate hearing that! We all never fight about this stuff so you guys definitely should not.’

And just to show they were nothing but supportive of each other Khloe also tweeted at Kim to say her makeup line was ‘Gorgeous!!!’

Khloe still didn’t say anything about the rumors that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

But on her website, Tuesday, she offered some advice on how to tell if your partner is ‘the one.’

‘You 1000 percent need to be on the same page about the basics, like commitment, trust and where your moral compass is set. Repeat: 1000 percent!’ Khloe wrote.

‘They make you feel like a queen even when you’re a train wreck (i.e., going batsh*t with PMS). They don’t need to constantly blow smoke up your a** with compliments, but they should provide an overall feeling of security and adoration. Connection is the key, so your girl or guy should be game for anything that sparks your joy—even if that means sacrificing Monday Night Football for yoga with your sisters,’ she added.

‘Laughter and passion are the fuel for lifelong monogamy, so the importance of fun, collaborative activities should never be forgotten,’ Khloe concluded. It seems that overall, she is doing great lately, and we’re happy to know this.