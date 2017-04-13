Khloe Kardashian Wants A Family With Tristan Thompson As Soon As Possible!

It has only been a few months since Khloe Kardashian finalized hr divorce from Lamar Odom but she is ready to walk down the aisle with another basketball – her current boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has recently opened up about her relationship with the NBA player.

During her interview with ES Magazine, the reality TV star has revealed that she has “never been in this type of love” and she is definitely ready to walk down the aisle once again, hopefully for the last time.

However, the Kardashian wants a lot more than just a wedding! She also revealed that having her own family is something that she would really love!

💕 US 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

And it looks like they have talked about it before and Tristan, who is already a father, is not totally against it. Besides, Khloe thinks he would do great as her baby daddy.

“I would love to have a family. . .We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”

As fans may already know, in December of last year, the NBA player had his son, Prince with his ex, Jordan Craig.

Kris Jenner’s daughter is excited to become a mother.

“I definitely want to be a mom, but I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

Do you believe Khloe and Tristan are going to walk down the aisle soon? Let us know your opinions by leaving a comment!