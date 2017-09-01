Khloe Kardashian Wants A Baby Girl With Tristan Thompson; Check Out Her Surprising Name Choice!

Khloe Kardashian seems to be in the best relationship that she has ever had. If all goes well, there might be a baby in the cards for her and Tristan Thompson. Check out the reason for which she wants a girl.

Khloe has been very vocal about wanting to have a baby someday, and now that she and Tristan have been house hunting, marriage and children are some issues that they have also discussed.

‘Khloe’s biggest wish is to have a baby with Tristan,’ a Kardashian insider said.

‘She doesn’t even care if they get married first. And, if she could plan it out perfectly, she’d love to have a little girl.’

She would be thrilled with a girl or a boy, but she wants to give her man the best of both worlds, a boy, and a girl.

Tristan already has a son, Prince, with his ex, Jordan Craig. ‘Tristan is a total momma’s boy,’ the insider admits, adding ‘He has all boys in his family; brothers and a son.’

So, ‘Khloe feels that having a little girl would give him an amazing, new experience.’

Regarding the name for their potential future daughter, nothing is set in stone and ‘Khloe has a lot of names in mind.’

She’s definitely ‘not against choosing a ‘K’ name,’ the source admitted because this is a well-known trend in her famous family.

However, ‘Khloe’s also talking about naming the baby after Tristan’s mom, Andrea,’ if they were to have a girl; ‘Andy for short.’

Not to mention, Khloe is just happy in general to start a family with Tristan. ‘He is so new to being a dad and so excited about it, which Khloe loves,’ the insider adds.

‘He’s always buying cute stuff for Prince when he and Khloe are out shopping.’

All of this is fascinating news, but Khloe and Tristan haven’t confirmed any baby speculation just yet.

They have discussed family plans, but it looks like the pair is not expecting at the moment.

‘I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in, and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,’ Khloe told the Mail on Sunday‘s You magazine, August 12. ‘When he speaks, it’s ‘us’ and ‘we,’ and that’s important because it shows that you’re sharing life. I want a family, but I don’t feel any pressure.’ We’re very happy for both of them!