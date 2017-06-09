Khloe Kardashian Wants A Baby And A Wedding Right Now – The Order Doesn’t Matter!

Although the Kardashian is ready to have her dream wedding and also start a family, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson insists on waiting a little longer. One insider revealed that Khloe wants a wedding with her basketball player boyfriend as well as a baby and she doesn’t care about the order.

According to the insider, the 32-year-old is desperate to have a child of her own even though she is not even engaged to Tristan Thompson yet.

Apparently, Khloe has already talked to multiple medical experts and discussed every option possible.

She is even willing to do IVF if it’s necessary.

Meanwhile, Thompson doesn’t seem to be ready to become a father and wants them to wait.

The insider assured us that it’s not because he doesn’t love Khloe but because he wants them to get married before having a child together.

It makes sense! Thompson just wants to become Khloe’s husband before being her baby daddy.

And that is precisely why the Kardashian wants to hurry with the wedding so that she can have her baby already!

‘Khloe’s friends believe that the reason she is pushing marriage so hard right now is so she can get what she really wants, which is a baby. She wants a child more than anything, and it could finally make her feel like she is up to par with her sisters,’ the source close to the Kardashian family explained.

Do you believe it’s a good idea to hurry with the wedding just because Khloe wants a baby with Tristan even though he is not ready to be a father yet?