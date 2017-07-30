Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Baby Plans: Why They Want To Split Time Between LA & Cleveland

It never hurts to be prepared. As Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson plan for their future, we’ll tell you the reasons for which they want to split time between LA and Cleveland after they have a baby.

Rumors are flying that Khloe and Tristan are expecting their first child together.

Ice Cream🍦Please!!! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

This is why the two of them have already discussed baby plans and where their future family will be.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar ‘loves everything about Los Angeles — the weather, the lifestyle, and the healthy living. It’s a total fit for him’ according to an insider.

‘That being said, Tristan has no plans to leave the Cavaliers, so he intends to keep his Cleveland home too. He loves his team, and he’s very loyal to them.’ OK, so what’s the solution in this case?

Rich people have the luxury of living wherever they want to. Both Khloe and Tristan have agreed that if she does become pregnant, they will split their time between LA and Cleveland.

‘She’s not a big fan of his city, but she’s willing to move there for the sake of their future family temporarily. They’re totally on the same page — crazy in love and staying together forever.’

The lovebirds might already be one step ahead of the match, as MediaTakeOut claims she’s carrying a bun in the oven.

My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It's actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it's mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day! Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!! (Tap for glam details) A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

When the photographers caught up with the Good American designer doing some shopping in LA, they captured what would be a small bump under her high waisted jeans.

But the bump is so tiny that it’s impossible to tell for sure. The publication made it seem like she had put on a few pounds. But if this is not the case, and she is indeed pregnant, we couldn’t be any happier for the lovely couple.