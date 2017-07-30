FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
khloe kardashian mariah carey britney spears kylie jenner kanye west angelina jolie abby lee miller kristen stewart chris brown amber rose brad pitt johnny depp victoria beckham shannon beador Maria Menounos katy perry lamar odom selena gomez bella thorne prince harry anderson cooper prince william kris jenner
Home » Lifestyle

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Baby Plans: Why They Want To Split Time Between LA & Cleveland

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/30/2017
0
772 Views
0


Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Baby Plans Why They Want To Split Time Between LA & ClevelandSource: etonline.com

It never hurts to be prepared. As Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson plan for their future, we’ll tell you the reasons for which they want to split time between LA and Cleveland after they have a baby.

Rumors are flying that Khloe and Tristan are expecting their first child together.

 

Ice Cream🍦Please!!!

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

This is why the two of them have already discussed baby plans and where their future family will be.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar ‘loves everything about Los Angeles — the weather, the lifestyle, and the healthy living. It’s a total fit for him’ according to an insider.

‘That being said, Tristan has no plans to leave the Cavaliers, so he intends to keep his Cleveland home too. He loves his team, and he’s very loyal to them.’ OK, so what’s the solution in this case?

Rich people have the luxury of living wherever they want to. Both Khloe and Tristan have agreed that if she does become pregnant, they will split their time between LA and Cleveland.

‘She’s not a big fan of his city, but she’s willing to move there for the sake of their future family temporarily. They’re totally on the same page — crazy in love and staying together forever.’

The lovebirds might already be one step ahead of the match, as MediaTakeOut claims she’s carrying a bun in the oven.

 

When the photographers caught up with the Good American designer doing some shopping in LA, they captured what would be a small bump under her high waisted jeans.

Advertisement

But the bump is so tiny that it’s impossible to tell for sure.  The publication made it seem like she had put on a few pounds. But if this is not the case, and she is indeed pregnant, we couldn’t be any happier for the lovely couple.

Post Views: 772

Read more about khloe kardashian tristan thompson the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kim Kardashian & Irina Shayk Celebrated National Lipstick Day With An Epic Glam Session
07/30/2017
Khloe Kardashian Posts Momager Kris Jenner’s Stunning Bikini Photo Amid Loads Of Kardashian Drama
07/29/2017
Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Tristan Thompson? – Report Says She Has A Baby Bump In New Photo!
07/29/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *