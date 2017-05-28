Khloe Kardashian Tells Scot Disick To Back Off Kourtney As Her Romance Intensifies

If Scot Disick has a minimum common sense or respect for Kourtney Kardashian, she will not meddle in her latest relationship with Younes Bendjima. Her very protective sister Khloe asked him nicely to stay away and warned his to “back off” and mind his own business.

It’s time that Scott Disick aged 34 to move on already! The 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian made her point, and she said very loud and clear in Costa Rica that they are “never ever getting back together”.

Then why does he keep trying to crawl under her skin? If he doesn’t change his attitude soon, Khloe Kardashian, aged 32, is going to step in for her sister and she will take the matter into her own hands, so to speak.

“She’s really pissed that Scott is trying to interfere and cause problems between Kourtney and Younes [Bendjima],” according to an insider.

“Look, Khloe loves Scott, he’s like a brother to her, but she knows he’s Kourtney’s kryptonite. Her sister is better off without him.”

Everybody knows the saying “If you love something, let it go” but not all of us seem to understand it.

The reality hunk had his chance of making things up with her, but then he hooked up with random girls in Dubai, and he also invited a side chick to Kourtney’s family vacation in Costa Rica.

This wasn’t a nice thing to do. If he continues to get in the middle of Kourtney and her new boxer-turned-model boyfriend, things will get pretty nasty.

“Khloe’s warned him to back off and her Kourtney alone,” the insider continued.

“She deserves to be happy. If Scott wants to meddle, he’ll have to deal with her sisters first.”

Scott should probably stick to his own business because everyone knows that he has a lot of other “things” to attend to.

Kourtney shouldn’t even be on his mind after he hooked up with a few girl in Cannes during the past week – not one, but more of them.

Advertisement

The party boy tried to make Kourtney jealous by making up with five different girls in Cannes, but his plans didn’t work out the way he wanted them to. Younes treats Kourtney amazingly besides of the fact that he is smoking hot and she doesn’t seem to have any plans of leaving him.