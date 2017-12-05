Khloe Kardashian Teases Fans With Her Pregnancy With A New Video

Khloe Kardashian just teased her fans about her rumored pregnancy again. There’s a brand new Snapchat video that everyone’s been checking out to get a glimpse of her baby bump. Or not.

When will we finally know if Khloe is pregnant or not? Probably the answer to this question is that we’ll find out at the same time that we’ll be able to know something about her sister Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy as well.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 4, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

Khloe has kept her rumored pregnancy a secret, and there’s a new series of videos that Kourtney Kardashian posted on her social media accounts that are keeping everyone with their eyes glued to Snapchat.

This is another chance for Khloe to tease everyone with her pregnancy and to prolong the mystery.

There’s a video in which we can clearly see Khloe who seems to be wearing a sports bra, but she’s holding both her arms over her belly. Kourtney is right next to her.

You can check out the video for yourselves and see whether her arm placement is meant to cover a baby bump or not.

This is definitely not the first time that Khloe is hiding her belly and we’re pretty sure that it won’t be the last time either.

😜 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

She previously hid her belly with a Birkin bag and with the help of a hoodie back on November 28.

This neverending debate on whether she is pregnant or not had made a considerable part of her fans mad and angry at her saying that she does not respect them because they were close to her when she was doing the fertility treatment and how it should have been her turn to be sincere with them.

If Khloe is indeed pregnant, she won’t be able to h8ide it much longer. And the same goes for her sister, Kylie.