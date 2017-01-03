Advertisement
Khloe Kardashian Talks Losing 40 Pounds and Her Diet Secrets

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 01/03/2017
Khloe Kardashian dietSource: complex.com

Khloe Kardashian was able to get over her relationship with Lamar Odom after he almost lost his life because of a drug overdose. In fact, her time away from the trouble making former basketball player was so good for her that she completely turned her life around and literally transformed. Not only is she emotionally better but physically speaking, she has come a long way, losing more than 40 pounds and therefore going from dress size 12 to 6!

However, if we think about it, the pounds lost are not too many considering it took her over a year and a half to achieve her new body. In fact, the transformation was solely based on working out without a special diet that would have helped her shed the numbers quicker. The reality TV star herself confessed that she was unable to give up the calorie filled food she enjoys so much.

Even if it took a little more that it should have, the Kardashian is still very happy with the results. “If you had asked me two years ago if I would have the body I have now, I would have said, ‘No way, my body can’t do that,’ ” she said.

Of course she was not confident about her body considering that growing up with her hot sisters, Kim and Kourtney, she was always known as “the fat sister.”

It made her feel like it was part of her identity to be less attractive. Nowadays however, she is so much more confident and she doesn’t need to eat her feelings. Of course, she still enjoys food but is a lot more attentive to what she puts in her body.

Her diet secrets show a balanced lifestyle: eating eggs and oatmeal for breakfast, green salads for lunch, snacks are always fruits and protein shakes, while at dinner she eats skinless chicken, vegetables, sweet potatoes and rice. That doesn’t sound bad at all!

Also, drinking a lot of water is very important.

And don’t forget that a cheat day is perfectly Okay!

