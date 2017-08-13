Khloe Kardashian Talks Best Relationship And Motherhood Fears!

Khloe Kardashian has decided to open up about her romance with Tristan Thompson. According to the reality TV star, their relationship is the best she’s ever been in!

In addition, Khloe claimed that the scariest prospect of their romance is starting a family with the man.

Despite the rumors that she is desperate to tie the knot, Kardashian stated that she doesn’t need a ring to feel like they are made for one another.

‘I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day, but I do not have a time frame. Why do people think marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages,’ she added.

Thompson, who she’s been dating for about a year, makes her feel secure and loved.

He is super protective of her as well as of her entire famous family!

But the best thing is that they have excellent communication and that is why they are able to solve any problem that comes their way.

In addition, Khloe said Tristan is a great father to his 8-year-old from a previous relationship but that she is not in a hurry to have a baby with him.

Even though Tristan wants them to have a family, Khloe doesn’t want to rush it and would rather spend more time with her boyfriend – just the two of them.

The KUWK star went on to note that she and her sisters still bother their mom, so that means worrying about your children doesn’t simply end when they’re 18.

Besides, she feels like it’s scary having kids and raising them is such a world that is filled with hate and terror.

So rather than rushing it, Khloe wants to let things run their course.

Are you surprised Khloe is not desperate to get married and have children like insiders have been claiming? Do you think she is lying?