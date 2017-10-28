Khloe Kardashian Surprises Young Cancer Patient Fan With Unexpected Visit – Check Out The Adorable Pic!

The reality TV star made the dream of a young fan come true. Pregnant Khloe Kardashian decided to visit cancer patient Hailey Cordova in the hospital yesterday, and the two had a lot of fun together!

The whole thing started when the girl’s father posted on social media a pic of Hailey slaying a ‘Khloe’s my fave’ T-shirt while in her hospital bed.

A couple of weeks later, the Kardashian showed up to surprise her young fan.

‘Oh my god… I am not being pranked, right?’ the cute girl asked, overwhelmed, as her fave walked through the door.

Khloe assured Hailey it was indeed her and went to hug the girl.

The star and her fan spent quite a lot of time chatting, playing with Snapchat filters, and even FaceTimed Kim Kardashian!

‘Hi, Hailey!!! Was fun FaceTiming you sweet girl!’ Kim wrote on a pic that Khloe posted featuring her and the little girl.

‘❥🏹 I believe that we don’t meet people by accident, they are meant to cross our path for a reason. Thank you, Hailey ❥🏹’ Khloe captioned another snap.

Khloe Kardashian has been ‘over the moon’ lately, according to her mother Kris Jenner and it was time to give back!

The woman is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.