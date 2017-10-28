FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Bambi Benson phaedra parks adam levine Gabourey Sidibe Jersey Shore cardi b donald trump kim kardashian andy cohen Mark Halperin harvey weinstein khloe kardashian shirley strawberry shannon beador ian somerhalder jonathan cheban kim zolciak kylie jenner kristen stewart kelly ripa kris jenner kandi burruss Offset
Home » Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian Surprises Young Cancer Patient Fan With Unexpected Visit – Check Out The Adorable Pic!

Nick Markus Posted On 10/28/2017
1
349 Views
1


khloe kardashianSource: etonline.com

The reality TV star made the dream of a young fan come true. Pregnant Khloe Kardashian decided to visit cancer patient Hailey Cordova in the hospital yesterday, and the two had a lot of fun together!

The whole thing started when the girl’s father posted on social media a pic of Hailey slaying a ‘Khloe’s my fave’ T-shirt while in her hospital bed.

A couple of weeks later, the Kardashian showed up to surprise her young fan.

‘Oh my god… I am not being pranked, right?’ the cute girl asked, overwhelmed, as her fave walked through the door.

Khloe assured Hailey it was indeed her and went to hug the girl.

The star and her fan spent quite a lot of time chatting, playing with Snapchat filters, and even FaceTimed Kim Kardashian!

‘Hi, Hailey!!! Was fun FaceTiming you sweet girl!’ Kim wrote on a pic that Khloe posted featuring her and the little girl.

‘❥🏹 I believe that we don’t meet people by accident, they are meant to cross our path for a reason. Thank you, Hailey ❥🏹’ Khloe captioned another snap.

Khloe Kardashian has been ‘over the moon’ lately, according to her mother Kris Jenner and it was time to give back!

Advertisement

The woman is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Post Views: 349

Read more about khloe kardashian kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kim Kardashian’s Hair Stylist Jen Atkin Robbed – She Caught It All On Camera!
10/28/2017
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Six Pack Abs In A Cher Halloween Costume; Check Out The Video
10/28/2017
Khloe Kardashian Feels Sexy With Her Plumped Up Lips And Breasts During Pregnancy
10/28/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Erica Wynn
10/28/2017 at 1:33 pm
Reply

What a very awesomely beautiful girl!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *