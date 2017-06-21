Khloe Kardashian Supports Kris Jenner’s Plans To Sabotage Caitlyn’s Career Amid Feud

Kris Jenner will not just sit back and allow her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, to go on a promotional tour with her book, Secrets of Life and continue to humiliate her. Kris has severely struggled to overcome the fact that she has been perceived as a controlling and manipulative woman.

Caitlyn explained in her memoir that she never had access to her own money and she also said that being married to the momager was hard.

Needless to say, Kris Jenner was absolutely stunned and hurt by the things that were said in the book.

She was so hurt that she even brought up some of the things on the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to the latest reports, Khloe Kardashian and her siblings have urged Kris Jenner to fight back and to have the strength to respond to the supposed lies that Caitlyn has spread about her in the book that the former athlete described as ‘truthful and authentic.’

Khloe, in particular, is advising her mother to share her own version of events by publishing her own book that will bring light to all of the things that Caitlyn has done.

Most importantly, however, it will explain the truth about all things regarding Kris Jenner’s marriage to Caitlyn, among other things.

Kris’ daughters are currently refusing to allow the former reality star to bash their mother and to paint her as an evil person.

How cute is my little grandson when he sees my @dujourmedia cover?! My little love bug ❤️❤️#saintwest #kiss💋 A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

They say that all their mother has done for them was to try and give them a better life.

A source said that Kris despises Caitlyn and she wants to destroy her with all sorts of embarrassing photos and anything else she can find.

Kris is working with Kim and Khloe to hang Caitlyn out to dry after everything their mother has been put through. Kris Jenner is preparing for payback to all the lies and the fabricated stories that her ex-husband has put out for the whole world.