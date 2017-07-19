Khloe Kardashian Still Dreaming Of Baby With Tristan Thompson

The closer Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson get the more she wants to have a family with him. A source says that she has been trying to get pregnant with him.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship seems just to keep getting better, and she can’t help but imagine having a family with him!

That could come sooner than later because it sounds like Khlo-money is trying to become Khlo-mommy!

‘Khloe isn’t using any contraception, so they’re just seeing where it goes. Khloe would love to have a baby with Tristan, she thinks he has the perfect genes, and any child they would have would be absolutely beautiful,’ said the insider.

Fortunately, Tristan has the same fantasy as well, and we can’t blame him because she is definitely wife material.

My King A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

He just loves the fact that she is older than him and he adores how mature and confident in herself she is.

‘He also really appreciates how little drama there is with Khloe, and how much she has her sh*t together. Their relationship is really cool, they communicate really well and rarely fight. They also have a lot in common, and they love working out together—but they also enjoy just chilling too.’

All these seem like good qualities for two parents to share!

Khloe has always been open about her fertility issues and battles and also about her desire to have a family.

She didn’t feel like it would be a very healthy thing to bring a child into the world with a relationship like her and Lamar Odom’s.

Now, on the other hand, she seems to be in the happiest place and a healthy relationship. Here, a child would be loved and well-nurtured. We sure hope that the couple’s wish will come true some day.