Khloe Kardashian speaks about what she wants for her family in 2017

Khloe Kardashian disclosed her resolutions for the entire family on her app and those for her sister Kim aren’t surprising at all.

Speaking about the new year, Khloe said that she wishes all the best for her family, but happiness and good health are the most important. The 32-year-old celebrity got to speak about her sister Kim and the problems she had in 2016, with her traumatic experience at the Paris Fashion Week and Kanye’s health issues. “I think with everything that has happened in Kim’s life this year, she has really had to redefine her priorities”, said Khloe, convinced that Kim is strong enough to recover in 2017.

Khloe thinks that all her sister needs is time and her family by her side to surpass this regrettable event. If we’re on Kim’s family topic, she recently returned to social media, after a three months blank, with a picture on Instagram of her with Kanye, and their two kids, North and Saint, all dressed in white. When Khloe talked about Kim’s priorities, this is probably what she meant.

As for her brother, Rob Kardashian, Khloe wishes that he could be a better father in 2017 for his 1-year-old daughter Dream, getting over the problems he’s having with his fiancee, Blac Chyna. “I hope for Rob to put his energy into being a good dad,” Khloe wrote on her app.

Last, but not least, is Kourtney Kardashian, the oldest of the four siblings and the mother of three. When Khloe speaks about Kourtney, she remains astonished at how well her sister deals with her family obligations and her free time. “I love that Kourt finds time for herself too. … She really has a great balance and rhythm in her life right now so I want her to continue that,”, said Khloe.

The Kardashians are surely one unique family and Khloe, Kim, Rob and Kourtney are quality people in their own way. 2016 was a crazy year for each of them and is only natural for Khloe to hope that she and her family will have a better and peaceful year.