Khloe Kardashian Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Tristan Thompson ‘Dad And Mom’ Post

Khloe Kardashian has sparked pregnancy rumors with her latest social media post. The reality TV star took to Snapchat to share a few cute snaps with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson from her surprise birthday party. But what made her followers speculate she is expecting was the caption that read ‘dad and mom.’

However, it doesn’t look like the celebrity couple will be having kids anytime soon.

The morning after the bash, Khloe tweeted that she was in huge need of hangover medicine, which proves that she is not pregnant!

Sources close to the Kardashian clan revealed that dad and mom are just cute couple nicknames the two gave each other.

Khloe had taken to her account to share several instant photos of her and Tristan packing the PDA at her birthday celebration.

Soon after, fans of the reality TV star started speculating about what they meant by dad and mom.

Fans seemed excited about the idea of a new Kardashian baby in the comments, as many of them seemed confused about it and wanted to know more.

Despite the fact that Khloe may not be pregnant, that does not mean she and Tristan are not taking their romance to the next level.

According to an insider ‘They have talked about both a wedding and a baby. Khloe really wants a baby. She hopes it will happen soon. She is very happy and positive about her future and is absolutely hoping for an engagement.’

Khloe also opened up about their plans on Keeping Up with the Kardashians revealing that they have not only talked about marriage but also about having children.

The woman stated Tristan wants five of six children, which is more than fine with her!

Regardless of whether or not they are already pregnant, Khloe still had a reason to celebrate as her famous family surprised her on her birthday at The Blind Dragon Club in Hollywood.

Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, momager Kris, Kanye West as well as other stars including Melanie Griffith were all there for her special day.

