FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Keri Hilson angelina jolie ruby rose t.i. kenya moore Austin Forsyth Sean Hannity beyonce ben affleck kylie jenner megan fox blac chyna kim kardashian justin bieber khloe kardashian kourtney kardashian kim zolciak rasheeda frost selena gomez megyn kelly the weeknd phaedra parks Gabrielle Union
Home » Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian Slams Photoshop Rumors, Calling Out The ‘Haters’ With New Pics

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/12/2017
1
1.2K Views
0


Khloe Kardashian Slams Photoshop Rumors, Calling Out The ‘Haters’ With New PicsSource: eonline.com

Khloe Kardashian claps back at all the haters who claimed that she photoshopped her pictures in the best possible way. She posted some new selfies on her social media account.

 

Haters will say it's photoshopped

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Her fans always debate Khloe’s pictures, and maybe this happens because she went from just a KUWTK star to a fitness queen.

Recently she posted a picture of her and a dog, and her critics said that she either had a nose job or she photoshopped the photo.

It seems that she has an answer for all those critics and it’s a great one.

‘Haters will say it’s photoshopped,’ she captioned not one but two new amazing selfies! In them, the blonde bombshell strikes some playful poses in a black leopard-print number that perfect offsets her luscious locks and a pink pout.

She really knows how to turn negative press into an opportunity.

 

💜 Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three 💜 #KKW

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe also added some kindling to the endless pregnancy rumors with a new super-sexy photo.

She shared a pic of herself striking a pose in a Good American bodysuit that immediately had fans carefully analyzing if her alleged baby bump is taking shape.

Advertisement

‘You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits!!’ she captioned the stunning pic. ‘I see a baby bump,’ one fan wrote. ‘That baby bump is looking good,’ another follower wrote.

Post Views: 1,187

Read more about khloe kardashian kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Engaged? The Makeup Mogul Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring – Check It Out!
11/12/2017
Kim Kardashian Has Gorgeous Baby Shower Ahead Of Welcoming Third Child Via Surrogate!
11/12/2017
Fans Are Certain They Just Saw Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Bump
11/11/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Ja bru
11/12/2017 at 11:51 am
Reply

Once again I did not read but as you scroll down to leave this message you see the pictures why do all their lips look like they’re constantly sucking on something cuz I think that’s the only thing they know what to do. They have no Talent and people are just stupid to keep these fools in the spotlight, they’re not going to be decent moms


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *