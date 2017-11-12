Khloe Kardashian Slams Photoshop Rumors, Calling Out The ‘Haters’ With New Pics

Khloe Kardashian claps back at all the haters who claimed that she photoshopped her pictures in the best possible way. She posted some new selfies on her social media account.

Haters will say it's photoshopped A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

Her fans always debate Khloe’s pictures, and maybe this happens because she went from just a KUWTK star to a fitness queen.

Recently she posted a picture of her and a dog, and her critics said that she either had a nose job or she photoshopped the photo.

It seems that she has an answer for all those critics and it’s a great one.

‘Haters will say it’s photoshopped,’ she captioned not one but two new amazing selfies! In them, the blonde bombshell strikes some playful poses in a black leopard-print number that perfect offsets her luscious locks and a pink pout.

She really knows how to turn negative press into an opportunity.

💜 Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three 💜 #KKW A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Khloe also added some kindling to the endless pregnancy rumors with a new super-sexy photo.

She shared a pic of herself striking a pose in a Good American bodysuit that immediately had fans carefully analyzing if her alleged baby bump is taking shape.

‘You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits!!’ she captioned the stunning pic. ‘I see a baby bump,’ one fan wrote. ‘That baby bump is looking good,’ another follower wrote.