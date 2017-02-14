Khloe Kardashian Slams Her “Lazy” Fans For Not Working Out

Recently, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to slam some of her fans who accused her of using her fame and wealth to keep in shape.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star documents her daily workouts and shares them with her fans on social media and she got angry after seeing many hateful comets regarding weight loss issues.

Some of her followers accused her of using luxury gyms and a personal trainer for maintaining her hot figure. The comments made Khloe furious and she responded to them using a lot of swear words.

She dissed her accusers for being lazy and making excuses for not wanting to workout.

“What bothers me so much about people is that I’m giving you guys my workouts on my snaps for free,” said Khloe in a Snapchat video.

She asked her fans as to why they keep complaining and thinking about a trainer and a gym. She made it clear that she doesn’t have a gym and is doing all the workouts outside only.

Furthermore, the reality TV star added that she is showing her fans all of her workouts and how to do them and always uses items available at home so they don’t need a personal trainer.

“If only complaining burned calories, you guys would be some healthy motherf‑‑kers. But to all the ones who appreciate my snaps, I love you and God bless,” she said in the end of the video.

While Khloe was busy slamming her lazy fans, her half-sister Kendall Jenner got trolled for posting a photograph of her curves on Instagram. The 21 year old supermodel looked hot in red underwear and a cigarette between her fingers in the photograph which was captioned: “No Smoking,” reported Mirror.

While some fans appreciated her perfect figure, others mistook the fringes on her underwear to be nothing else but pubic hair.