Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump For The First Time – Check Out The Pic!

The expecting Kardashian was spotted out and about, and she showed off her growing baby bump as well! Khloe does no longer want to hide the signs of pregnancy from the media and the fans.

Despite the fact that the 33-year-old mother to be has been hiding her baby bump until now, today, while she was out in New York City, the paparazzi were able to photograph the star’s new body shape.

Even though she did not expose any skin, as she was wearing a black button-up and a furry coat, her bump was still visible.

Source: etonline.com

As fans of the hit reality TV show certainly know, not too long ago, a source close to the famous family revealed that Khloe and her basketball pro boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy.

The news of the pregnancy was revealed last month.

Now, we have learned that the Kardashians could not be happier for Khloe.

That being said, momager Kris Jenner opened up about her daughter’s pregnancy during a recent interview.

‘We love Tristan so much, and she is so happy, and she has been through so much. Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American – that is her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She is really happy,’ the matriarch gushed.

Kris also shared that Khloe is currently spending most of her time in Cleveland, where her significant other Tristan plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

‘She lives most of the time now in Cleveland, so that’s interesting because she’s not around every day,’ the momager said.