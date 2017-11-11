Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump For The First Time? Fans Sure Think So! – Check It Out!

Khloe Kardashian recently posed in a really tight bodysuit, and fans were convinced the allegedly expectant woman is already showing a baby bump. Could it be? The reality TV star took part in an ad for the Good American fashion line but instead of focusing on the ensemble she was rocking, people ended up speculating even more about whether or not the Kardashian has her first baby in the oven.

‘You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits!! You can mix and match colors (I am obsessed with the burgundy!!) or team a bodysuit with matching sweats for a super cute look. These are SO comfy for the holidays,’ Khloe wrote.

Source: hollywoodlife.com

But rather than talking about the gorgeous velvet bodysuits, more than a few social media users started noticing a baby bump.

Looking at the pictures, we aren’t really a hundred percent sure there is a bump. Hmm…

Is this wishful thinking from the fans’ part or has Khloe really willingly revealed her baby bump for the first time ever with this photo shoot?

Advertisement

We wish she’d just tell us already! What do you think – is Khloe showing in the Good American ad photos or not?