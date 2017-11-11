FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
khloe kardashian gwen stefani Dave East kourtney kardashian kylie jenner DJ khaled justin bieber phaedra parks blac chyna t.i. kenya moore Kevin Spacey george takei kris jenner Toya Wright kanye west kelly ripa tamar braxton Tyrese Gibson vincent herbert kathy griffin Cynthia Bailey Anderson East
Home » Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump For The First Time? Fans Sure Think So! – Check It Out!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/11/2017
0
0


khloe-kardashian-baby-bumpSource: radaronline.com

Khloe Kardashian recently posed in a really tight bodysuit, and fans were convinced the allegedly expectant woman is already showing a baby bump. Could it be? The reality TV star took part in an ad for the Good American fashion line but instead of focusing on the ensemble she was rocking, people ended up speculating even more about whether or not the Kardashian has her first baby in the oven.

‘You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits!! You can mix and match colors (I am obsessed with the burgundy!!) or team a bodysuit with matching sweats for a super cute look. These are SO comfy for the holidays,’ Khloe wrote.

khloe-kardashian-bump-picSource: hollywoodlife.com

But rather than talking about the gorgeous velvet bodysuits, more than a few social media users started noticing a baby bump.

Looking at the pictures, we aren’t really a hundred percent sure there is a bump. Hmm…

Is this wishful thinking from the fans’ part or has Khloe really willingly revealed her baby bump for the first time ever with this photo shoot?

Advertisement

We wish she’d just tell us already! What do you think – is Khloe showing in the Good American ad photos or not?

Post Views: 0

Read more about khloe kardashian kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Katy Perry Gushes About Being A ‘Secret Kardashian’ After Meeting Kim Backstage At Her Concert!
11/11/2017
Kourtney Kardashian Chops Off Her Long Locks For A Fresh New Hairstyle – Check It Out!
11/11/2017
Rob Kardashian Gets Dream Her Own Mercedes For Epic 1st Birthday Party
11/11/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *