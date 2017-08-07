FREE NEWSLETTER
Khloe Kardashian & Shirtless Tristan Thompson Had A Romantic Poolside Date

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/07/2017
Khloe Kardashian & Shirtless Tristan Thompson Had A Romantic Poolside DateSource: magazinaisle.com

Khloe Kardashian had the best Sunday chilling by the pool and laying in the sunshine with her BF Tristan Thompson. The couple flaunted some major PDA in their swimsuits.

Why should Tristan Thompson stay away from Khloe Kardashian?

 

❥ իմ սեր ❥ Im ser ❥ All my Love ❥

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

LeBron James, her alleged stepfather, posted a strange video of himself warning the Cavaliers baller to stay away from the reality star but this Sunday he did the exact opposite.

The lovely couple didn’t seem to be carrying any worries or anxieties as they cuddled by the pool at her luxurious LA pad.

She was dressed in a hot red piece with patching retro sunglasses.

Khloe kissed Tristan’s cheek as he took the photo. But wait a sec; we never knew that he has a giant chest piece tattoo!

With NBA season all wrapped up, Tristan is now free to spend as much time with Khloe as he wants to.

They are not looking to buy a house together just yet, but it seems like renting a love pad is entirely possible.

‘He needs somewhere to stay when he’s not playing and training,’ according to an insider.

‘Khloe is staying with Tristan almost every night anyway so why not find a mutual place? They are super serious and even trying for a baby. He definitely sees a future with her.’

 

The only problem is that the 6-foot-9 hunk is picky about where he lives, ‘and still likes his space and decor.’

It’s pretty great that they managed to meet somewhere in the middle when it comes to planning their future.

After the reports which were saying that she is expecting her first child, she and Tristan have begun talking baby plans regardless of whether the pregnancy rumors are true or not.

It can’t hurt to be prepared. The two of them have agreed to spend equal time in Cleveland and LA after the baby will be born.

