Khloe Kardashian Says Losing Their Father Was Devastating

Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner may be finally reconciling their past.

In an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe and her old stepfather sit down to talk to deal with their troubles following months of slowly growing apart from one another.

Jenner said that ever since her transition their relationship has definitely become strained. Day after day, nobody calls and nobody checks in to see how she’s doing. She went on to say she feels that maybe her family doesn’t like her anymore because of the transition.

“I don’t necessarily want to say you did anything wrong ’cause I don’t know if just because you didn’t do something the way maybe I would have preferred that makes it wrong,” Khloe responds. “This family we deal with things very quickly. We don’t have time to really process a lot of things because we’re always on to the next and for me at the time I just wasn’t at a place in my life where I really could invest in new relationships or even something that’s this heavy.”

Khloe stated that one of the most difficult things to deal with was when Caitlyn talked about her relationship with Kris Jenner in an interview with Vanity Fair, but she realized that the struggle between Kris and Caitlyn was real and she had to move on.

The 32-year-old socialite realized that it isn’t just her who has problems at times.

Caitlyn went on to explain that she understands Khloe was dealing with a lot of problems during the time of her transition, especially because of Lamar Odom’s hospitalization and recovery.

The 67-year-old olympian star said she feels as if she has invested a lot of time and effort into raising the family and providing for them.

“For me, you’re all I remember, Bruce was,” Khloe admits. “So not having you in my life, it’s a huge blow because I’m like OK, my second dad, this guy that I’ve grown up with, that raised me, was taken away from me, but no one really let me have that.”