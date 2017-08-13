FREE NEWSLETTER
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Was ‘Body Shamed’ By School Teacher; She Says That ‘Words Are Weapons’

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/13/2017
Khloe Kardashian has dealt with bullies most of her life. Even when she was in high school, the reality star’s teacher would make snarky comments about her weight body-shamed her.

Khloe was picked apart for her looks even if this seems hard to imagine.

 

JUST DROPPED!! @goodamerican Grommets mini skirt and more, now on goodamerican.com!! #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

She now has the workout discipline of a personal trainer. But unfortunately, some of her high school teachers didn’t think so back then.

They would often compare Khloe with her skinnier sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and they couldn’t believe that Khloe was related to them because of her weight.

Speaking of one teacher, in particular, the Revenge Body hostess revealed, ‘She never said I was fat, but I knew she was referring to my size,’ to the Daily Mail.

‘Words are the weapon we have: they cut the deepest.’

Khloe used to be ‘the ugly duckling’ in her family a long time ago, but this doesn’t make bullying okay at all.

The blonde beauty has lost 40 pounds since she divorced Lamar Odom and that number keeps increasing with every workout session.

 

Even if it is pretty hard to ignore all the haters, Khloe should be extremely proud of her body. Everybody loves it, especially her boyfriend Tristan Thompson how has been caught on more than one occasion checking out her hot curves.

At a recent dinner, Kim caught the baller staring at her sister’s chest.

It was so obvious that she took a picture and added a pair of eye emojis over his face, and then she posted it online.

This made us remember all of the other hilarious times the Kardashians’ men were caught red-handed stealing a glance at their goods!

Who could blame him for looking, though? Khloe was dressed to impress in a super revealing top with a plunging neckline that went all the way down past her boobs.

