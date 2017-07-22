FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian Responds To The Rumor That OJ Simpson Is Her Real Father!

Todd Malm Posted On 07/22/2017
Khloe Kardashian

In case you missed it, rumors were circulating that O.J. Simpson, the football-player-turned-alleged-murderer, was the actual biological father of Khloé Kardashian. The speculation slowed down eventually and withered away out of the public’s consciousness.

However, OJ will be coming out of prison as early as October 2017, and it’s the topic on a lot of people’s minds right now.

If you guessed that the rumor would re-surface, then you guessed correctly, because people once again are talking about OJ and Khloé and how they are possibly related.

Social media, Twitter especially, has been a hub for trolls who like to bother the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star about all kinds of things, from her fashion, style, and even her boyfriend, for every time Tristan underperforms, they always blame Khloe for the basketball player’s game that night.

But now, they have a new topic of choice, and that is OJ as her real daddy.

Nevertheless, we all know Khloé isn’t one to take a shot lying down, so she always claps right back.

One of the first tweets is listed here, below:

Khloé is used to this kind of thing by now, so she seemed relatively easy-going and relaxed about the whole situation.

The reality star had some wise words of wisdom on the nature of “some people” out there.

In conclusion, the Kardashian ended her responses saying that she is happy with her life at the moment. As CI readers know, she’s currently dating Tristan Thompson, an NBA player who is around 10-years-younger than her, so it makes sense that she’s happy these days.

2 Comments

MsKeepzitreal
07/22/2017 at 1:46 pm
Reply

Lol she don’t look like her siblings I think she favors OJ eldest daughter and thats my opinion sorry but I can see OJ digging Kris back out. Ctfu hearing stories from Nicole (bless the dead) and just had to try it out.


JP
07/22/2017 at 11:27 am
Reply

So people are trolls because they insinuate OJ is her father. I see there’s more evidence that it is. Plus dont you have a twitter account. Are you a troll as well? Kardashians put their whole life on social media they don’t need defending. It comes with the territory.


