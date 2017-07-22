Khloé Kardashian Responds To The Rumor That OJ Simpson Is Her Real Father!

In case you missed it, rumors were circulating that O.J. Simpson, the football-player-turned-alleged-murderer, was the actual biological father of Khloé Kardashian. The speculation slowed down eventually and withered away out of the public’s consciousness.

However, OJ will be coming out of prison as early as October 2017, and it’s the topic on a lot of people’s minds right now.

If you guessed that the rumor would re-surface, then you guessed correctly, because people once again are talking about OJ and Khloé and how they are possibly related.

Social media, Twitter especially, has been a hub for trolls who like to bother the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star about all kinds of things, from her fashion, style, and even her boyfriend, for every time Tristan underperforms, they always blame Khloe for the basketball player’s game that night.

But now, they have a new topic of choice, and that is OJ as her real daddy.

Nevertheless, we all know Khloé isn’t one to take a shot lying down, so she always claps right back.

One of the first tweets is listed here, below:

Khloé is used to this kind of thing by now, so she seemed relatively easy-going and relaxed about the whole situation.

People are assholes but I don't care lol I focus on the good — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 21, 2017

The reality star had some wise words of wisdom on the nature of “some people” out there.

Advertisement

In conclusion, the Kardashian ended her responses saying that she is happy with her life at the moment. As CI readers know, she’s currently dating Tristan Thompson, an NBA player who is around 10-years-younger than her, so it makes sense that she’s happy these days.