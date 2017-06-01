Khloe Kardashian Promises To Give Tristan Tickets For Drake & The Weeknd After He Wins The NBA Championship

Khloe Kardashian wants to make sure that Tristan Thompson wins the NBA championship. She really wants him to win so bad that she has promised to take him to see his favorite artists Drake and The Weeknd.

Khloe Kardashian wants to do anything that is in her power that her lover Tristan Thompson is motivated enough to win the 2017 NBA championship with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

S source that is very close to the star from Keeping Up With The Kardashians said that she came up with the coolest thing to motivate him to win.

She promised him a chance to see his favorite artists from all times if he wins the game.

“Khloe has even told Tristan she’s going to get him concert tickets to his two favorite artists, Drake and The Weeknd, which she will give him when he wins the NBA championship,” according to the insider.

Well if we know that we would also get the chance to see out favorite artists on stage if we won a basketball game, then we would definitely make it worth, and we would make sure that it was a slam dunk.

On the other hand, it would be great to win the NBA championship, and the concert tickets are just the cherries on top.

The NBA finals are set to begin on June 1st, and they will go through June 18th, so we really hope that Tristan and the rest of the crew will stay pumped all the way through and that they’ll bring home a win for Cleveland!

Tristan will not only have Khloe’s supports who constantly send him little treats and who wished him luck, but he can also rely on the whole Kardashian clan to support him during the game.

Khloe always treats him with the sweetest gift ever. For instance, she recently makes sure that his fridge is always stuffed with yummy food.

The last tasty thing she did for him was sending a bunch of donuts (they’re his favorite treat) to his hotel to make sure he stays sweet enough.She is also Tristan’s motivational speaker. Way to go, girl!