Khloe Kardashian Posts Momager Kris Jenner’s Stunning Bikini Photo Amid Loads Of Kardashian Drama

Kris Jenner may be busy handling the chaos that comes along with being the mother of six ridiculously famous kids, but her middle daughter Khloe Kardashian wants everyone to know that she’s still one hot mama!

Khloe posted a photo of her 61-year-old mom in a bikini along with the caption: “Kris Jenner looking like a snack! I see you mommy! #6kidsandbad”

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

The shocking snapshot received mixed reviews. Many praised the matriarch for looking amazing and others called her out for surgery and Photoshop (which wouldn’t be surprising because the entire clan uses both of those to help with their appearance).

Jenner is currently on vacation to get away from her life back in Cali. In Calabasas, Kris has to put out fire after fire concerning family drama.

The ex-wife of Caitlyn Jenner is focusing most of her attention on Rob these days; making sure the new dad can continue providing a stable environment for baby Dream after life without Chyna.

Her second biggest task is assisting in keeping the identity of Kim and Kanye West’s surrogate a secret as the media is closing in on possible options.

With the premiere of Kylie Jenner’s new reality show rapidly approaching, Kris is worried that “Life of Kylie” may not be able to pull ratings. The recent Snapchat hack of the 19-year-old’s account only adds to the stress.

Meanwhile, rumors are flying that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are talking about engagements and babies.

The problem that Jenner is desperately trying to cover up is that Tristan isn’t properly acknowledging his newborn with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Although Kendall has a decent modeling career, her image is declining. Kris is trying to do everything she can to get Kendall to bounce back from the Pepsi commercial fiasco which was followed by the great T-Shirt debacle.

Kourtney is probably the most low maintenance of the six kids right now because of her low key fling with her 24-year-old model boyfriend.

However, that doesn’t distract the public from the fact that Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, has been on the prowl with younger and younger girls each day.

Finally, Kris has her own relationship woes. Sources say that Corey Gamble wants to get married but Kris is rejecting the idea without a second thought.

Corey could be preparing to give his girlfriend an ultimatum. If so, it will be after things with the infamous women calm down.