Khloe Kardashian Picked Out A $50K Gold Watch During Shopping Date With Tristan Thompson

There’s nothing in the world that says ‘Love’ better than a romantic shopping trip. Check out how Khloe Kardashian scored a $50K gold watch on a retail spree with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

They are both wealthy on their own, so whenever they go out shopping together, you have to look out.

The lovebirds decided to hit up the Commons in Calabasas for some upscale retail action on July 13, and their romantic date ended up with Khloe getting a brand new $50K gold watch with diamonds.

‘Khloe and Tristan walked in holding hands and looked really happy in love together. They tried on lots of different jewelry as they shopped. She looked giddy and excited as they moved over to the watches,’ according to a witness at Polachecks Jewelers.

The insider then added that ‘they tried on a bunch of watches together, from Rolexes, Cartiers and some even some Breitlings. She even tried on some of the men’s watches that he had tried on before. She seemed to really fall in love with a rose gold, diamond-ringed Patek Philippe that cost $50,500.00.’

When the two of them were photographed leaving the shop, Khloe was wearing the watch on her left wrist.

Who knows, maybe Tristan is celebrating her 33rd birthday surprise party, and that’s why he lavished her with gifts.

The couple has been inseparable since Tristan’s NBA season ended back in June and he has been spending lots of time with Khloe in Calabasas.

They have hot date nights and heavy morning workouts at the home gym.

She even shared a video of their grueling side by side weights and cardio sessions on July 11.

She is quite a fitness fanatic and he is a professional athlete so they’re really the perfect exercise partners. There’s nothing cooler than burning lots of calories and then celebrating it with a luxe shopping spree!