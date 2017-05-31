Khloe Kardashian Might Be Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Child – Fans Do Not Want To Believe The New Report

Khloe Kardashian is said to be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

At this point, it is just a rumor, and there is no official confirmation coming from either camp, but everything is possible.

However, the reality television star has never hidden her desire to become a mother. At 32, it could be the right time because Mr. Thompson, 26, is a great father to the son he had with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

The child named Prince, who was born in December, supposedly played a big part in Kardashian’s decision to become a mother.

A source spoke to Star magazine and said: “Khloe was not exactly thrilled when the news [that Jordan was pregnant with Tristan’s child] broke, but watching Tristan with his son changed everything. All Khloe’s ever wanted was to get married and start a family.”

The so-called insider came up with this information based on the fact the socialite went to wine tasting event with her sisters a few weeks ago and skipped the alcohol.

That move was enough to start a new round of pregnancy rumors. It is safe to say that this is a big jump because another reason might have pushed not to drink that night.

The pregnancy reports come as the Cleveland Cavaliers are getting ready to face the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

The couple, who seems to be as close as ever, had to deal with the myth of the Kardashian Curse during the season. The theory states that professional athletes, who get involved with the Kardashian sisters, will see a decline in their career.

At least 12 people have fallen victim to the so-called curse. LeBron James has reportedly tried to stop Kardashian from attending the games in the playoffs.

Thompson does not believe in the curse and wants his ladylove to come and support his team.

An insider shared: “Everyone is well aware of the supposed Kardashian Curse in the Cavs organization, and at one point many thought there was something to it. Tristan is not scared and is actually making fun of it even being brought up. He has gone as far as to tell Khloe that she can invite anyone from her family to any of the NBA finals games. Plus, he would be happy to buy them tickets to see him play for the championship.”

Some fans are calling the pregnancy reports fake news, but they could be wrong about this.