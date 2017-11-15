Khloe Kardashian Makes Her Baby Bump Disappear In Stunning Photos

Khloe Kardashian is apparently a magician because in her latest photo shoot she has managed to make her baby bump disappear.

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama attended Kim Kardashian’s baby shower over the weekend wearing a beautiful off-the-shoulder lavender mini dress.

The mother-to-be and fashion designer finished the look with snakeskin heels.

Khloe posed in several pictures standing between the breathtaking blossom trees that Kim has used as decor for the event.

Khloe captioned one photo: “Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three #KKW.”

💜 Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three 💜 #KKW A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Fans are baffled as to why Khloe’s belly is not showing in the dress.

Some believe the dress created an illusion and others say she Photoshopped the images.

A source claimed that Khloe loves her pregnancy and she is spoiling Tristan with sexy lingerie.

The person explained: “Khloe‘s feeling very sexy right now, she has never had boobs this big in her life, and she is having a lot of fun with it. She is up to a full C cup and growing; she loves her pregnancy body far. She is still working out and eating healthy so her confidence is very high and her sex life with Tristan has not slowed down at all, and she is planning to keep it that way. She just went on a crazy lingerie spree and dropped over ten thousand dollars on new stuff to wear in the bedroom and around the house while she is pregnant.”

The #DIFFxKoko collection is officially live on diffeyewear.com! Swipe 👉🏼 to see all of our gorgeous Koko colors. Grab yourself the perfect holiday gift before they're gone for good, and help us continue to give back to those in need in the process❤️🕶💥💋@diffeyewear A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:07am PST

The source stated that the basketball player is enjoying the show and added: “Most of what she got isn’t even maternity wear; she got a lot of see-through robes and even some corsets that can expand right along with her bump. She is keeping things very hot in the bedroom; they are having fun.”

The athlete is showering the reality star with compliments to reassure her during the pregnancy.

The tipster added: “Khloe is a natural mom, even without having had any children of her own to practice her parenting on — she has so much love to give, and is always the first person her friends think to call if they need help, advice, or a reality check. After everything Khloe went through with Lamar [Odom], all the stress and the heartbreak, Khloe had times when she doubted if she would ever be truly happy again. She thanks, God every day for all the blessings she has been given, she has never been more in love and excited for the future, and the baby has not even arrived yet!.”

What do you think of those Khloe’s photos?