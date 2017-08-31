Khloe Kardashian Is Working With A Fertility Expert; She’s Ready To Become A Mom

Khloe Kardashian has never made it a secret that she wants to become a mother and have kids of her own. She is currently working with a fertility expert to have a baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

For a few years now, Khloe has longed for a family of her own. She experienced some fertility issues while she was married to Lamar Odom.

❥ K I S S E S ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

Now she is hoping that things will be different when it comes to getting pregnant with her boyfriend, Tristan.

‘Khloe is ready to become a mother and has been for a while. She wants to do everything the most healthy way for her baby, so she keeps pregnancy tests in her bathroom. Khloe has baby fever big time and has been working with a fertility expert who recommended she keep some in her home,’ a Kardashian insider stated.

‘She has already taken two at-home pregnancy tests during the last few months to determine what was going on with her body. She knows that the healthiest way for her to care for her baby with Tristan is through early detection of the pregnancy,’ the source continued.

Khloe’s clean and fit lifestyle will really help her when she finally conceives because she doesn’t drink alcohol very often and she also eats a super healthy diet.

She lacks bad habits that would put a pregnancy in danger.

There’s a new report in Star Magazine according to which Khloe is already 12 weeks pregnant and that she is having the baby to keep Tristan from leaving her, but this doesn’t seem accurate, considering how deeply in love they are.

I am so excited my @goodamerican sweats are now available in @nordstrom! Check out your local store and tag me in your GA selfies!! ❣️❣️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

‘Khloe had been trying to lock Tristan down, angling to move in together and get pregnant’ before Tristan allegedly said he wanted to break up, a so called source told the magazine.

‘Khloe thought Tristan was her soulmate. Plus, her clock was ticking pretty loudly. There was nothing she wanted more than to have a baby with him.’

But Khloe didn’t look pregnant at all when she stepped out on the same day on her way to the gym. Her abs were looking as toned and as flat as ever.