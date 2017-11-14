Khloe Kardashian Is Spoiling Tristan Thompson With Massages Following His Injury

Tristan Thompson suffered a brutal calf injury on the basketball court. But don’t worry too much about him because his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian is spoiling him with sensual massages and cute love notes.

👊🏾🗒✂️🏆! @imanshumpert let me know when you want to take a pic with my trophy 😭😭😭😭 A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

‘Khloe [Kardashian]‘s been on the road filming KUWTK with her sisters, but that hasn’t stopped her from spoiling her man Tristan [Thompson] while he recovers from hurting his leg,’ a source confessed about these two for HollywoodLife just recently.

‘Khloe knows how much it frustrates Tristan to not be on the court with his team, so she is picking up his spirits by smothering him with his favorite comfort foods to speed along his recovery,’ the same insider continued.

‘When Khloe cannot be by his side in Cleveland and cooking for Tristan, she makes sure his favorite restaurant in their neighborhood in Cleveland delivers his favorite foods, like mac and cheese, buttermilk fried chicken and seafood gumbo so he can feel loved and cared for. Khloe also snail-mails him sweet, handwritten love notes and words of encouragement to keep Tristan focused and happy,’ the source went on saying.

The same insider concluded that ‘He looks forward to checking the mail every day when she is away. When they have been together, she makes sure to give him sensual massages and keep him well-rested so that he can get strong enough to return to his game as soon as possible.’

The #DIFFxKoko collection is officially live on diffeyewear.com! Swipe 👉🏼 to see all of our gorgeous Koko colors. Grab yourself the perfect holiday gift before they're gone for good, and help us continue to give back to those in need in the process❤️🕶💥💋@diffeyewear A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:07am PST

As it was previously reported, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward suffered a brutal calf injury during a game on November 1.

It seems that he will have to miss up to one month of court action.

It is adorable that Khloe is keeping him company and that she is making him feel important when she’s away and working. Khloe recently had to slam some rumors about getting her nose done.