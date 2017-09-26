FREE NEWSLETTER
Khloe Kardashian Is Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/26/2017
We have learned that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with her significant other Tristan Thompson. The news comes just a few days following the Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors.

Khloe Kardashian is said to be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, NBA player, Tristan Thompson. Khloe is three months pregnant and currently does not know the sex of the baby. It is also reported that Khloe conceived naturally.

Apparently, Khloe considered not making an announcement at all but she didn’t feel comfortable openly lying to people so she chose to reveal the news.

‘Khloe’s pregnant and due early next year. It is going to be a very busy time for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Everyone’s thrilled! It is no secret that Khloe was eager to become a mother. This is something she has wanted for a long time, and finally the timing is right,’ another insider stated.

This makes Kardashian number 3 who is currently expecting. Kim and Kanye’s third child is due via surrogate in January. Kylie is reportedly four months pregnant and now Khloe is reportedly three months along.

Khloe and Tristan were linked romantically for the very first time in the summer of 2016 and Thompson’s ex happened to be pregnant when they got together so this will be Thompson’s second child.

They started publicly dating in August, and one month later they were already on vacation together in Mexico.

Khloe has been open about her reproductive issues, which makes it more difficult for her to have children.

For fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s family, this news is especially sweet because Khloe has always been very vocal about wanting to be a mother. She has become an aunt several times over throughout the years and it appears that her own special time has finally come.

Much congratulations to Khloe and the whole Kardashian fam on the continual growth and three new babies joining the fray in 2018.

During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in June, Khloe revealed that Tristan is super excited to have kids with her as soon as possible.

She went on to gush about her boyfriend, saying he is very sweet and supportive in ways that she had never had before in any of her past relationships.

While close sisters are always a good thing, so are close cousins and extended family. The Kardashian empire keeps on growing and shows no signs of slowing down.

