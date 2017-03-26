Khloe Kardashian Hosts Spin Class For Children’s Hospital!

32-year-old Khloe Kardashian was busy working out on Saturday afternoon, but this time for a much greater cause. The reality star hosted a spin class for the sake of the second annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

The event was at the popular celebrity Cycle House in West Hollywood.

She was joined by the fitness instructors Nichelle Hines and her friend Malika Haqqand Khadijah Haqq for the event. The event allegedly sold out in mere minutes.

Khloe wrote on Instagram “Thank you dearly to all who bought a bike! All of the proceeds go directly to helping many sick children in need. No matter how large or small your voice is.”

She went on to say that everyone has a voice now matter how big their audience is and that we can all do something positive for the greater good.

Attendees paid $75 per bike and $1 for shoe rental, and this was a part of the month-long initiative that is supposed to support children’s health and wellness.

Throughout the month, the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles has been recruiting local businesses to help raise funds through popular activities like shopping, exercising, and even simple things like drinking coffee.

Khloe’s sister Kim participated in the event as well, giving a nice warm speech to kickstart the event at the beginning of the month.

The Kardashians explained that they love to help out the community and they really appreciate it when people come out to their events to support a good cause.

The larger initiative of the Make March Matter campaign is to round up local businesses to raise $250,000 to support care for children treated by Children’s Hospital clinicians at the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Centre.

Some of the other programs involved in the campaign include things like advertising pedicures from Bellacures, where each time a customer posts a picture of their pedicure from Bellacure on Instagram, the company donates money to the fund.