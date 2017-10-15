Khloe Kardashian Hides Her Baby Bump Under A Blanket And Her Sister Kylie Jenner Also Hides In A Parka

Khloe Kardashian was just spied climbing off a private jet. People couldn’t see her baby bump because she was carrying a blanket.

Ever since reports surfaced that both Kylie Jenner and her older sister Khloe Kardashian are allegedly expecting babies, their fans have been watching every new photo of them that appear.

I missed my gorgeous glam girls @justinemarjan @styledbyhrush 🐣 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 7, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Now, some new pictures are making the rounds for Khloe, but it looks like the reality star found a way to keep her possibly growing baby bump hidden.

While deplaning in San Francisco on Friday, October 13, Khloe was bundled up in a coat.

She also carried a fluffy blanket with her! She is a pro at staying covered up!

We now that the girls live in LA and the winter months are on their way. This means that hiding their supposedly changing figures will be secure under loads of layers.

Despite the continual heat in Southern California, Kylie shared a photo of herself bundled up in a parka on October 11.

The girls just love to keep their fans guessing! But their pregnancy teases definitely don’t end there because there’s more!

👩🏼 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Kylie is a veteran at driving her fans into a frenzy with a single post that is maybe, possibly referencing the baby rumors.

The youngest Jenner sister posted a series of playful pics on October 13 with the phrase ‘Nothing’s gonna hurt you baby’ on each!

Advertisement

As you might have guessed, this had her fans absolutely losing their minds! Did she just confirm the endless reports that she is indeed pregnant or is she having some fun at everyone’s expense?