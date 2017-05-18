Khloe Kardashian Fired Her Stylist Monica Rose And Kris Jenner Apparently Had Something To Do With It!

A source revealed that Kris Jenner may have played a role in the firing of Khloe Kardashian’s stylist in April of this year. After nearly ten years of working together, Khloé Kardashian, 32, parted ways with Rose, 39, in April.

The host isn’t going public with the details of the lawsuit, and the drama won’t be on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the source said.

Another person claimed that Kris Jenner, 61, played a role in the decision for her daughters to fire Rose.

According to the insider, Kris told her daughters to stop talking to Monica, for whatever reason.

Rose worked for not only Khloe but for the rest of the family as well. She helped Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner too.

Some of her other clients include famous models Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid.

Just before booting out Rose from her social circle, Khloé had a lot of kind words for her former stylist for helping her feel confident before her weight loss.

According to Khloé, Monica would always show the Kardashian with a rack of clothes to make her feel beautiful and never put her down for wearing something that others would encourage her not to wear because of her size.

The reality star opened up in another interview about her difficulty as a plus size model and the way she was bullied by people in the fashion industry.

Khloé Kardashian lost 40 pounds during 2016 when she started waking up every morning at 5:00 am to workout and work on her nutrition.

On her weight loss transformation, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said for her; the weight loss was an emotional challenge that was more about working to feel good rather than hitting a specific number target. Despite her stylist’s encouragement, her relationship with her stylist deteriorated anyway.