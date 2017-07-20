FREE NEWSLETTER
Khloe Kardashian Fears That Lamar Odom’s Book Could Divulge Some Major Family Secrets

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/20/2017
Khloe Kardashian fears that her ex-husband Lamar Odom could divulge some major family secrets is his upcoming book. He is about to deliver his great slam dunk, but not everyone is cheering about this.

The former LA Lakers superstar did confirm that he is writing a tell-all about his life book that everyone assumes will definitely mention  Khloe at least in some parts.

It’s concerning to the reality star that her entire family might be referred to in the book and Lamar has the power to reveal jaw-dropping secrets about the Kardashians in his hands.

‘They’re all very concerned about this tell-all book and have reached out to ask him to be respectful,’ a source said.

Even though the basketballer has preached nothing but love over recent months, he has gone off the rails before, and it could happen again.

‘Lamar has spoken recklessly about her family in the past,’ the insider continued.

 

‘Khloe fears what major secrets he could reveal. While Khloe and the rest of the Kardashians try to live a good life, they are no saints. Like any family, they have skeletons in their closet which could seriously hurt their brand if revealed.’

Lamar told reporters that everything is up for discussion in the tell-all, so let that be a warning to Khloe and everyone in her inner circle.

Lamar dissed his ex-wife in the past and also the men she dated.

For instance, he thought that James Harden was just another one of her groupies looking to ride the fame train.

 

He had the same opinion about Tristan Thompson as well, and he was not thrilled about him at the beginning.

But after a while, he came around and even gave Khloe his blessings. He said that they seem to be happy together and it would be great if the two of them got married.

