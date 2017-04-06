Khloe Kardashian Explains to Caitlyn Jenner Why They Have Grown Apart Lately

Khloe Kardashian went through intense emotions when she finally told Caitlyn Jenner what she felt about her transition. A brand new episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs on April 9, and you can see Khloe telling Caitlyn that she feels like her stepdad Bruce Jenner ‘was taken away’!

The 32-years old celebrity TV star was very close to her stepfather Bruce [Jenner], so when he decided to transition from a man to a woman, Khloe felt really sad. But Caitlyn also had a few words to say about her feelings following this important step in her life.

Lamar Odom’s ex-wife said that Bruce was in her life for 24 years, but when it comes to Caitlyn, she definitely has some mixed feelings.

As for the 67-years old television personality, she explained to her stepdaughter that she considers that over the last year and a half they have grown apart. Khloe didn’t call her at all or ask if everything’s OK, so the Good American founder felt like she did something wrong.

Still, Khloe doesn’t think Caitlyn did anything wrong and tried to explain the situation. She told her that she was at a moment in her life where she couldn’t invest in new relationships, adding that she felt the need to protect her mother.

For those who forgot, in June 2015 Caitlyn gave an interview after she first transitioned, trashing Kris Jenner.

While Caitlyn said she totally understands the situation, Khloe explained that she feels like the guy that raised her was taken away from her and that’s just not right.

As of right now, the situation between them two is on standby, but we’ll find more on April 9, in the brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.