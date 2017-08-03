Khloe Kardashian Explains How She Met Her Boyfriend Tristan Thompson And It Will Shock You

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are madly and deeply in love with each other after a year since they began dating. It always remained a mystery how exactly the two of them met.

Maybe you think that someone as famous as Khloe would never need to find a guy by agreeing to go on a blind date, but this is exactly how she met her boyfriend, Tristan.

In a new promo for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10-year anniversary special, the 33-year-old is finally revealing how she met the NBA star, and it came as a total shock to the rest of her family!

‘I was put on a blind date with Tristan,’ Koko tells host and show creator Ryan Seacrest.

Her sister Kim seems utterly stunned by the news, asking ‘Who set you up?’

We will have to wait for the special to be aired on September 24 to find out who is the person that thought that Khloe and Tristan would be perfect for each other.

Whoever it was, made sure that some magic happened because, after a year since the two of them met and they were photographed together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over Labor Day weekend in 2016, the couple is still happy together.

She’s always had a thing for basketball players, marrying former LA Laker Lamar Odom then going on to date Houston Rockets star James Harden, so Tristan’s profession was already a big tick in the box of what Khloe looks for in a guy.

The biggest test for them was when Tristan’s season with the Cleveland Cavaliers went underway.

Khloe committed to making his busy schedule work by regularly flying to Cleveland to cheer her man from the stands.

🐶 Gabanna's Mom 🐶 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

She even rented a house there and ditched being with her family for Thanksgiving to be close to him.

Advertisement

They managed to make things work great, and now they are closer than ever. They are even looking for a home in LA, and they plan on starting a family.