Khloe Kardashian Dropped A Few Hints About Her Split From The Family’s Stylist, Monica Rose; ‘What Would You Do If You Found Out A Friend Was Stealing From You?’

Last week, Khloe Kardashian seemed to drop some heavy hints as to why she and the rest of the Kardashians cut tie with stylist Monica Rose. Check out what she posted.

Kardashian tweeted the question ‘What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?’.

Then she asked her almost 24 million followers if you should cut off the friendship with someone like this and let God handle it or of it’s better to take the legal route.

The question made those who knew about her fallout with the stylist believe that Khloe was really referring to Monica Rose!

Kardashian didn’t confirm the suspicions, but she made sure to clarify whom she was talking about when she tweeted.

She said that ‘Malika’ is her best bud and she even called her ‘sister.’ She also stated that they will ride for life, so she wasn’t referring to her.

A report coming from TMZ claims that the friend in question from her tweets has allegedly stolen a small fortune from the reality star.

It seems that a source told the website that the ‘friend’ charged tens of thousands of dollars in designer clothes to Khloe’s card that she never saw.

More than this, Khloe reportedly believes that the friend hoarded high-end freebies sent over by designers that have never been turned over to the star.

TMX also says the Khloe is still considering to take legal action, but her friends are urging her not to sue since such a thing would definitely ruin the friend’s career.

If the friend is indeed Rose, then such allegations would be extremely damaging to her career as a stylist.

The site doesn’t give the particular friend a name but what it does mention is the fact that the Kardashians have once considered that friend to be part of the family and this might be a critical clue that all this is about Rose.

When Page Six wrote about Khloe’s split from Rose, a source said that the Kardashians and the Jenners are upset because Rose was like family to them. Now you do the math and judge for yourself.