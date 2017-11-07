Khloe Kardashian Doesn’t Want To Get Sucked Into Lamar Odom’s Drama; She Says That ‘He Has To Take Control’

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want to let her ex Lamar Odom’s drama and his recent issues negatively affect her. Check out more details on her feelings on everything that has happened and on Lamar’s collapse in a club.

Khloe is protecting herself when it comes to ex Lamar‘s recent drama, and she is not letting his actions bother her anymore.

‘Khloe hasn’t spoken to Lamar for a while now, she’s moved on, and even though she will always care for him she felt like she had to make a break, for the sake of both of them,’ an insider confessed.

‘When Khloe heard about Lamar collapsing in a club, her first instinct was to reach out to him, but she stopped herself from doing so because she knows she has to stop trying to fix him. Lamar has to take control of his life himself, Khloe can’t always be there to pick up the pieces.’

Lamar recently collapsed in an L.A. nightclub on November 4, and he later blamed it on dehydration and an intense workout, but the man who filmed him said that Lamar was seen drinking a lot that night.

His friendship with Khloe has been on and off since she filed for divorce back in July 2015 and again in May 2016.

Khloe has always been there for him even when he was found unconscious in a brothel in October 2015 before he eventually checked into a rehab center in December 2016.

Their marriage has made headlines many times over the years but now that Khloe has moved on with Tristan Thompson.

We also know that she is reportedly pregnant, it appears they are keeping a distance from each other.

Lamar has seemingly been enjoying the nightlife, and he is often seen at clubs out having a good time after he retired from playing ball.

Lamar’s rep said that he is doing great after his collapse and now he is getting back on track. We are happy to hear this, and we wish Lamar well.