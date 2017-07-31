Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Blonde Locks For A More ‘Shocking’ Look – See The Pic!

Khloe Kardashian took to social media to debut her new look. The selfie in which the star showcased her natural roots stunned fans.

‘❥ Monday Haze ❥,’ the 33-year-old Kardashian captioned the shot.

❥ Monday Haze ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 24, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Not only did she share the pic of her new stunning hair but on Monday, the star alongside her hair color guru, Tracey Cunningham, also explained why the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided to trade in her golden locks for a darker shade, which the two call ‘brond.’

‘I just felt like I need a change. I love my blonde hair, but I also felt it needed a break from bleach. Most people go dark in the fall but I wanted to gradually ease into the ‘dark side.’ It is still kind of a shock to me! I am so used to my very blonde hair, so this more understated look takes some getting used to! But Tristan says he loves it (he loves anything I love, lol), so that makes me like it even more, LOL.’ Khloe dished on her personal social media platform.

Cunningham also added that going from blonde to brond is really easy as well as fun – besides, it’s a good look for fall.

If you want your hair to look just like Khloe’s don’t worry, the hair guru had got you covered!

Cunninham shared her tips and tricks on khloewithak.com.

She recommends you add golden tones, use demi-permanent hair gloss and add some volume and you will also be able to look like a star this fall.

For more details on how to obtain the perfect brond, visit the website!

What do you think of Khloe’s new hair? Do you like it or do you prefer her old blonde?