Khloe Kardashian Ditched Her Ignoring Sisters For Rob Kardashian’s Imaginary Pal, Cornelius

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/19/2017
364 Views
Khloe Kardashian Ditched Her Ignoring Sisters For Rob Kardashian's Imaginary Pal, CorneliusSource: aceshowbiz.com

The reality TV star is getting tired of being ignored by her sisters, and it seems that she had enough. As a result, she chose to “hang out” with Rob Kardashian’s imaginary friend named Cornelius.

In a sneak-peek for the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we can see Khloe complaining about the way that her sisters are always ignoring her and then she decides on reviving Rob Kardashian’s imaginary friend.

E! News posted a video that shows Khloe going into a shop from Palm Springs together with Kourtney and Kim.

The host from the Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian makes a few comments regarding the store’s unique lamps but her two sisters don’t have anything to say about this, and they continue talking to each other, ignoring her.

This has upset Khloe very much, and she said that her sisters have literally walked away from her and she’ll go on talking to herself in this case.

“My sisters walk away from me when I’m talking 24/7,” she stated during an interview for the show.

“Nobody seems to care. But I don’t know if that means I talk too much or if I’m not talking the right things. I’m trying to figure that out,” Khloe concluded.

Khloe doesn’t give up, and she starts talking to Cornelius Rob Kardashian’s imaginary friend, asking him if they should buy things for Rob.

She asks Cornelius if he wants to but Rob a lovely painting considering the fact that he knows him better than she does, obviously joking.

After her shopping session with imaginary people has finished, Khloe called Rob and told him all about her little get together with Cornelius.

She told him that Cornelius stopped by in Palm Springs just to see her and this is a crazy thing.

Rob told her sister that this is kind of interesting and he also told her that he didn’t want to speak to Cornelius anymore as he doesn’t feel comfortable talking to him like he used to.

Advertisement

Later on, Khloe told her two sisters that she had Cornelius there with her so from now on she can hang out with him and she doesn’t need them anymore.

