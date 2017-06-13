Khloe Kardashian Couldn’t Care Less That Fans Are Blaming ‘The Kardashian Curse’ For Cavs’ Losses

Khloe Kardashian is sick of caring about her family’s ‘curse.’ The reality star is doing fine, and she couldn’t care less about the fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers fans are thinking that she is the reason for which the team’s losses games. She just wants that Tristan Thompson to get credit for their wins!

Khloe Kardashian and her sisters have heard just enough bad rumors about the so-called ‘Kardashian Curse.’

All the sisters are infamous for wrecking the career of every basketball player that they become romantically involved with.

But Khloe will not let anyone or any silly superstition get in the way of her lover’s ability to shine during the NBS finals.

A source who is close to the reality show star has more information to share with the public regarding all this fuss:

‘Khloe is tired of all the BS Kardashian curse stuff and hopes the Cavs’ last win will silence all the haters. But if not, she’s willing to take all the blame because she can handle it. It actually bothers her more when the haters attack Tristan and his play. She’s actually happy to take the blame rather than see her boo get beat up by the fans. But when he does play well and they do win she wants everyone to give Tristan the credit he deserves!’

According to the latest rumors, the couple also wants to have kids as soon as possible, or at leat Tristan does.

Khloe recently found out that he wants as many as five babies with her and he also wants to start having them right away.

Because of her health, Khloe should really start working on having those kids as soon as possible, and she should better get pregnant sooner rather than later.

She has recently visited a doctor who told her that it’s best if she does this. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, was hoping that Khloe would be her surrogate, so things may get a bit too complicated in this case. We don’t exactly know that the Kardashians will decide, but we’ll sure let you know as soon as we find out!