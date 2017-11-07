Khloe Kardashian Conceals Her Growing Baby Bump With Baggy Shirt During Outing With Kim

While Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans keep a close watch on Khloe’s baby bump, the reality TV star has a very simple way to hide it. Back in September rumors started going around that the 33-year-old Kardashian sister is pregnant with her first baby, fathered by basketball player Tristan Thompson.

However, Khloe is yet to officially confirm the news.

Last night, the celeb was spotted out and about wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt that draped loosely around her stomach, concealing her growing bump.

The baggy top matched perfectly her Good American skinny jeans and ankle boots.

Khloe was not alone during her outing – her sister Kim was also with her, and she did not hide her defined abs at all.

Kanye West’s wife is currently also expecting their third baby, but via surrogate, so her body has not been going through any transformations.

Kim wore a pair of sweats with a black bandeau, jacket, and sneakers.

Soon after speculations that Khloe is also going to become a mother started going around, fans began looking for any sign that it was true.

Not too long ago, the KUWK star shared a pic of her posing for a Good American ad campaign, and people commented that they were seeing her growing stomach.

‘This is a peplum shirt. It flares out at the bottom. It is just the way the shirt is designed. In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I am in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin,’ Khloe argued.

But according to sources close to the famous family, ‘Khloe is pregnant and due next year.’