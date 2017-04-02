Khloe Kardashian Beats Kim And Becomes The New ‘Hot One’ In The Family – Kanye West’s Wife Plotting Her Response

Khloe Kardashian is the new “hot one” in the Kardashian family and her sister, Kim, is getting serious about getting the throne back. The 36-year-old mother of two is proud of her sibling, but she still wants the title back.

There is, of course, more to all of this and beneath the surface, it is Kim who is no longer sure of her place in the clan.

Kanye West’s wife is the one who put the whole family in the limelight after her adult home video leaked.

However, her sisters – Khloe, Kendall and Kylie Jenner – have become bonafide superstars in their own right in the past few years.

All of those changes have been hard for the businesswoman who has trouble reinventing her brand in the aftermath of the Paris robbery and West’s public meltdown.

The adjustments have created a lot of insecurity for Kim, and that explains why she feels the need to compete against her sister.

An insider is giving more insight into her current state of mind and shares: “Obviously Kim [Kardashian] is happy for Khloe [Kardashian], but in a way, she feels dethroned.”

The source adds: “She was always the hottest sister and she’s finally gotten used to the fact that her baby sisters, Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] are now superstars.”

The person concludes by saying: “Kim does not lack in the confidence department, but she’s always wanted to have more toned hips and thighs, and it’s like Khloe has the body Kim has always wanted. Kim feels like she’ll never get her pre-baby body back and it makes her jealous that Khloe is now the ‘hot one.’”

Some naysayers argue that all those stories are being planted by the family to boost the ratings of the show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, that have been declining in recent months.